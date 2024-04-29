Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Bought by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,313 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.06% of Whirlpool worth $3,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investment House LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.40.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

NYSE:WHR traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.33. The stock had a trading volume of 820,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,701. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.57. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $91.90 and a 52 week high of $160.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.17. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 35.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.42%.

Whirlpool Profile

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.