Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 209 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $1.78 on Monday, reaching $200.14. The stock had a trading volume of 10,529,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,700,535. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $211.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $202.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.91.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

