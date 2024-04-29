Electroneum One Day Volume Reaches $863,476.16 (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $63.71 million and $863,476.16 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Electroneum has traded 22.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Electroneum

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,970,860,855 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is medium.com/@etn-network. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) was established to enhance the digital economic participation of users worldwide, especially those in developing regions, through blockchain technology. Founded by Richard Ells and launched with a successful ICO in 2017, Electroneum focuses on mobile accessibility and features like the AnyTask™ platform to promote financial inclusion.”

