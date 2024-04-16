Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 21 ($0.26) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 118.20% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 38 ($0.47) target price on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.
Rainbow Rare Earths Stock Up 2.9 %
Rainbow Rare Earths Company Profile
Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It explores for neodymium, dysprosium, terbium, and praseodymium deposits. The company holds 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 square kilometers located in Western Burundi.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Rainbow Rare Earths
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Buckle Up or Bail Out? The Self-Driving Taxi Market’s Risky Ride
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Retail Investors Can Follow Goldman Sachs’ Moves This Quarter
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Johnson & Johnson is as Cheap as it’s Going to Get
Receive News & Ratings for Rainbow Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rainbow Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.