Iofina (LON:IOF) PT Lowered to GBX 35 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Iofina (LON:IOF – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 40 ($0.50) to GBX 35 ($0.44) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 66.05% from the company’s current price.
Iofina Stock Down 12.2 %
IOF opened at GBX 21.08 ($0.26) on Tuesday. Iofina has a one year low of GBX 19 ($0.24) and a one year high of GBX 38 ($0.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 23.33 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 24.50. The company has a market capitalization of £40.44 million, a PE ratio of 526.95 and a beta of 0.66.
About Iofina
