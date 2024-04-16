B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Receives “Not Rated” Rating from Shore Capital

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

B&M European Value Retail Price Performance

B&M European Value Retail stock opened at GBX 496.20 ($6.18) on Tuesday. B&M European Value Retail has a 1 year low of GBX 454 ($5.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 618.20 ($7.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.00, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 526.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 544.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,422.57 and a beta of 1.00.

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Oliver Tant purchased 5,000 shares of B&M European Value Retail stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 519 ($6.46) per share, for a total transaction of £25,950 ($32,304.24). 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.