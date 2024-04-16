Next 15 Group (LON:NFG) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Next 15 Group (LON:NFG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.05) price objective on shares of Next 15 Group in a research report on Tuesday.
View Our Latest Research Report on NFG
Next 15 Group Stock Down 5.4 %
About Next 15 Group
Next 15 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relation services; and digital and technology products and services.
