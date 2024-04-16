Investors Research Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Investors Research Corp trimmed its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 55.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,650 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Loews were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Loews by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 495,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,464,000 after purchasing an additional 33,743 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Loews in the 4th quarter worth approximately $403,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Loews in the 4th quarter worth approximately $772,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Loews in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Loews by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 7,325 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $542,929.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,851,645.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 7,325 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $542,929.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,851,645.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,287 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $308,278.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,685,021.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,563 shares of company stock valued at $10,052,551. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Loews Stock Down 0.6 %

L stock opened at $73.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.59. Loews Co. has a one year low of $55.31 and a one year high of $78.55.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 9.18%.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Loews’s payout ratio is presently 3.97%.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

