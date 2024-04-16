Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on April 30th

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 18.6% per year over the last three years.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of GLO opened at $4.95 on Tuesday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $5.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clough Global Opportunities Fund

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $100,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 300,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,505,229.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLO. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $507,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 11,540 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 259,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 127,121 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 203,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 18,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

