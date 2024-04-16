Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Yellow Cake (LON:YCA)

Yellow Cake (LON:YCA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 776 ($9.66) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.77% from the company’s previous close.

Yellow Cake Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of LON YCA opened at GBX 617 ($7.68) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 637.66 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 612.73. The stock has a market cap of £1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 305.94 and a beta of 0.29. Yellow Cake has a twelve month low of GBX 352.20 ($4.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 749.50 ($9.33).

About Yellow Cake

Yellow Cake plc operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates, and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. Yellow Cake plc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

