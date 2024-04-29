Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Trading Up 0%

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $159.61 and last traded at $158.19. Approximately 883,391 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 6,459,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $144.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.00.

Snowflake Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $52.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.04 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.16.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $110,249.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,915,695.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $110,249.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,915,695.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total transaction of $235,470.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,133.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,209 shares of company stock valued at $34,291,592. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,988,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,830 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,235 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,443,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,238,000 after acquiring an additional 610,970 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $838,455,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Snowflake by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,882,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,556,000 after acquiring an additional 95,814 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Stories

