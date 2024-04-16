QUASA Price Hits $0.0014 on Top Exchanges (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. QUASA has a total market cap of $170,456.28 and approximately $134.44 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, QUASA has traded 15% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00009693 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00011007 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001312 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,733.88 or 0.99993875 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00012596 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00010899 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000052 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00144594 USD and is down -0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $184.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.