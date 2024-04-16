BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $49.96

Shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $49.96 and last traded at $49.99, with a volume of 245205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.02.
BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.24.
BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1987 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF
About BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF
The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Silicon Motion Proves That AI in Motion Stays in Motion
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Undervalued UnitedHealth Group Won’t Be For Long
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- The 5 Stocks Most Sold By Insiders This Year
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.