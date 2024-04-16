BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $49.96

Shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $49.96 and last traded at $49.99, with a volume of 245205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.02.

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.24.

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1987 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF

About BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEAR. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

