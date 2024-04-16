VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 302,951 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 394% from the previous session’s volume of 61,269 shares.The stock last traded at $49.38 and had previously closed at $49.42.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.34.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a $0.2247 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th.
The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
