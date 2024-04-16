Qtum (QTUM) Market Cap Hits $409.99 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for about $3.91 or 0.00006238 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a market capitalization of $409.99 million and $80.57 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,057.51 or 0.04873485 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00054166 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00008454 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00019131 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00011263 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00012811 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003175 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

