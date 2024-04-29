Skylands Capital LLC Sells 120 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Skylands Capital LLC decreased its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,810 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $3,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.1% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 33,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,697,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.9% in the third quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 3,816 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Financial bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Martin Marietta Materials

In other news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total transaction of $9,063,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,357,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $9,063,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,357,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total value of $936,959.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,757,099.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,724 shares of company stock valued at $16,033,760 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

MLM traded down $2.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $602.70. The stock had a trading volume of 280,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,997. The business has a 50-day moving average of $593.37 and a 200-day moving average of $517.16. The stock has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.96. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $361.23 and a one year high of $626.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.67. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $621.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $635.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $588.69.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Stories

