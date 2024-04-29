Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Sold by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC lessened its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,400 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $5,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,817,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,359 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,084,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,281,000 after purchasing an additional 169,395 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at $883,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,380,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 248.3% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 32,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 22,832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

GPK traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $27.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,476,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,770,318. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.42 and a 200-day moving average of $24.96. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.84.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 35.66% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 17.02%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GPK. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.44.

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $1,834,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 205,231 shares in the company, valued at $5,377,052.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

