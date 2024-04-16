Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $17.17

Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.17 and last traded at $17.31, with a volume of 152405 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.67.

Prudential Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.07.

Prudential Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.2842 dividend. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Trading of Prudential

About Prudential

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PUK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 77.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,692,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,556,000 after buying an additional 1,608,893 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential during the second quarter worth $15,224,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential by 42.1% during the third quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,328,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,119,000 after purchasing an additional 393,374 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,011,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,159,000 after purchasing an additional 274,674 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential during the fourth quarter worth $6,065,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

