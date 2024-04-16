Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $17.17

Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.17 and last traded at $17.31, with a volume of 152405 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.67.
Prudential Stock Down 2.4 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.07.
Prudential Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.2842 dividend. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.
About Prudential
Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.
