First American Trust FSB Makes New Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

First American Trust FSB purchased a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,784 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Target by 2.9% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 44,232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,891,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $605,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 82.8% in the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Target by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 519,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $73,819,000 after buying an additional 24,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 27,267 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,883,000 after buying an additional 14,274 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Target news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Down 1.2 %

TGT stock traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.08. 801,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,758,322. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.14. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.80.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Target’s payout ratio is 49.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Target from $157.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Target from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Target from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Target from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.85.

View Our Latest Research Report on Target

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.