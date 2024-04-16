Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $28.43

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.43 and last traded at $28.68, with a volume of 48877 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADNT. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down from $41.00) on shares of Adient in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Adient from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on Adient from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Adient from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

Get Adient alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Adient

Adient Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.23 and a 200 day moving average of $33.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.16). Adient had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adient

In other Adient news, EVP Heather M. Tiltmann sold 10,000 shares of Adient stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $336,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,874,931.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adient

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Adient during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Adient during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Adient during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Adient during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adient during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adient Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.