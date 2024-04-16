Private Client Services LLC Makes New $281,000 Investment in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Private Client Services LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.82.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $70.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.74 and its 200 day moving average is $62.62. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.65 and a 1 year high of $73.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,533.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,533.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 71,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $4,628,977.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 61,251,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,704,959.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 216,584 shares of company stock valued at $14,200,769. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

