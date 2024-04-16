Private Client Services LLC Buys Shares of 1,822 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Private Client Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $174.96 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $149.67 and a one year high of $183.52. The company has a market cap of $75.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.47 and a 200-day moving average of $169.04.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.