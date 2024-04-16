Private Client Services LLC Takes $298,000 Position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

Private Client Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

PPH stock opened at $85.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $516.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.72. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.05 and a fifty-two week high of $91.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.31.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Dividend Announcement

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.5328 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

