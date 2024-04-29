Investment House LLC Raises Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Investment House LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,289 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in D.R. Horton by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 37,500.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DHI stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $145.64. 648,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,549,152. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.99 and its 200-day moving average is $140.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.35 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $47.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.08 and a 52 week high of $165.75.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 8.17%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DHI. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.06.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total value of $53,890.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,799. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $250,418.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,419. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total value of $53,890.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,799. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,560 shares of company stock worth $4,279,636 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

