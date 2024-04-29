Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Holdings Boosted by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC boosted its holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,515 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KVUE. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 117,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 53,129 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Kenvue by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 10,348 shares in the last quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Kenvue during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kenvue during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kenvue by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 22,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KVUE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.85.

Shares of KVUE stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $18.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,827,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,580,879. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.14.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

