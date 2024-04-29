Investment House LLC Sells 183 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Investment House LLC lowered its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises 1.1% of Investment House LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $15,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Advisory Corp MA bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total transaction of $139,529.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,316. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,209 shares of company stock valued at $371,293. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.00.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $2.98 on Monday, reaching $161.40. 2,862,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,115,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.79 and a 200 day moving average of $179.33. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.80 and a 52 week high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

