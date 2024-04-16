Capital Analysts LLC Acquires 2,125 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,447,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,414,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,435 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $147,818,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 1,449,901 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $128,523,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,457.4% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,027,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,072,000 after buying an additional 986,942 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IEF opened at $91.29 on Tuesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $100.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.59.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2758 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

