Investment House LLC Lowers Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Investment House LLC lowered its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Darsana Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 288.9% during the 3rd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 875,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,914,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 24,922.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 567,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,075,000 after acquiring an additional 564,744 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 38.3% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 551,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,608,000 after acquiring an additional 152,799 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $30,640,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 70.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 218,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,983,000 after acquiring an additional 89,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total value of $1,056,422.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,233.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total transaction of $1,056,422.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,233.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $4,160,345.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,512,503.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STZ shares. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.55.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

STZ traded up $0.72 on Monday, reaching $260.76. 219,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,823. The stock has a market cap of $47.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.97. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.81 and a twelve month high of $274.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $259.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.08.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 23.06%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

