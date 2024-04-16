Peirce Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Peirce Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 244,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,976,000. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 3.6% of Peirce Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Peirce Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAX. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 25,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 10,949 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 606,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,804,000 after acquiring an additional 56,437 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 94,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 14,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $333,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAX stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.57. 92,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,443. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.80. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $21.39 and a one year high of $25.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

