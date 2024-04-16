Peirce Capital Management LLC Invests $291,000 in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Peirce Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridge Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 201,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,706,000 after buying an additional 7,479 shares during the period. Highland Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 537,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,875,000 after purchasing an additional 14,643 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 192,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 101,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAU traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,874. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $28.14 and a 12 month high of $36.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.07.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

