Peirce Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 39,922 Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Peirce Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 39,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Peirce Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 269.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Shares of BATS:DFIC traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $26.03. 1,298,584 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

