Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,281 ($28.40).
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Tuesday.
Oxford Instruments Stock Down 2.2 %
Oxford Instruments Company Profile
Oxford Instruments plc designs and supplies technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force, electron, and raman microscopy; deposition and etch tools; low temperature systems; optical imaging; nuclear magnetic resonance, modular optical spectroscopy; and x-ray.
