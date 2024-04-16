Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,260 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,315 ($16.37) to GBX 1,260 ($15.69) in a research note released on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KNOS. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.45) price objective on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Monday. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,280 ($15.93).
Kainos Group Stock Down 0.2 %
About Kainos Group
Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for public sector, commercial, and healthcare customers.
