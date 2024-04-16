Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,260 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,315 ($16.37) to GBX 1,260 ($15.69) in a research note released on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KNOS. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.45) price objective on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Monday. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,280 ($15.93).

Kainos Group Stock Down 0.2 %

About Kainos Group

Kainos Group stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,012 ($12.60). The stock had a trading volume of 256,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,760. The company has a market capitalization of £1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,066.67, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,050.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,060.05. Kainos Group has a one year low of GBX 900.50 ($11.21) and a one year high of GBX 1,421 ($17.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for public sector, commercial, and healthcare customers.

