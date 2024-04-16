Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,260 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2024

Kainos Group (LON:KNOSFree Report) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,315 ($16.37) to GBX 1,260 ($15.69) in a research note released on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KNOS. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.45) price objective on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Monday. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,280 ($15.93).

View Our Latest Stock Report on Kainos Group

Kainos Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Kainos Group stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,012 ($12.60). The stock had a trading volume of 256,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,760. The company has a market capitalization of £1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,066.67, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,050.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,060.05. Kainos Group has a one year low of GBX 900.50 ($11.21) and a one year high of GBX 1,421 ($17.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

About Kainos Group

(Get Free Report)

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for public sector, commercial, and healthcare customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kainos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kainos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.