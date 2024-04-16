Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.55

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.55 and last traded at $1.64, with a volume of 221009 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WOOF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.50 to $2.70 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.11 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.65.

Petco Health and Wellness Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.92.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 20.47%. Petco Health and Wellness’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,225,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,084,000 after buying an additional 2,210,988 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,574,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 3rd quarter worth about $436,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,717,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,563,000 after purchasing an additional 227,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 216.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 604,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 413,295 shares in the last quarter.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

