NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.05

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.05 and last traded at $7.98, with a volume of 383128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.06.

NextNav Stock Up 9.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $866.64 million, a PE ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a current ratio of 9.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.72.

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 million. NextNav had a negative return on equity of 81.56% and a negative net margin of 1,857.46%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextNav Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Sammaad Shams sold 13,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $56,973.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,536.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Sammaad Shams sold 13,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $56,973.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,536.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Joseph D. Samberg bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.86 per share, with a total value of $579,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,091,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 883,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,806,160 and have sold 76,002 shares valued at $321,398. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextNav by 173.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of NextNav by 189.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextNav in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextNav by 12.5% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextNav by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.

