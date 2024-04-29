JPMorgan Claverhouse (LON:JCH) Sets New 12-Month High at $712.82

JPMorgan Claverhouse (LON:JCH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 712.82 ($8.80) and last traded at GBX 708 ($8.75), with a volume of 75619 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 712 ($8.79).
The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 680.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 666.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £408.59 million, a PE ratio of 1,576.14 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10, a quick ratio of 67.67 and a current ratio of 0.66.
JPMorgan Claverhouse Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.25 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Claverhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,777.78%.
JPMorgan Claverhouse Company Profile
JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
