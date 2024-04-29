Literacy Capital (LON:BOOK) Sets New 1-Year High at $530.00

Literacy Capital plc (LON:BOOK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 530 ($6.55) and last traded at GBX 517.50 ($6.39), with a volume of 29054 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 505 ($6.24).

Literacy Capital Trading Up 2.5 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 489.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 482.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £310.50 million, a PE ratio of 389.31 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Literacy Capital

In other Literacy Capital news, insider Christopher Sellers bought 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 501 ($6.19) per share, for a total transaction of £87,675 ($108,294.22). Insiders own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Literacy Capital Company Profile

Literacy Capital plc is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in early stage investments, direct private equity investments, buyout, growth capital, MBIs, M&A, mature, family owned, fund investments and co investments with private equity managers. The firm is sector agnostic. The firm seeks to invest in United Kingdom.

