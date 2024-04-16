Oppenheimer Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL)

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Skillsoft Stock Down 26.1 %

SKIL traded down $2.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.80. 44,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,021. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.66. Skillsoft has a fifty-two week low of $6.79 and a fifty-two week high of $36.48. The stock has a market cap of $54.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Skillsoft alerts:

Institutional Trading of Skillsoft

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKIL. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Skillsoft by 6.8% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,872,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 118,588 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Skillsoft by 4.8% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 12,400,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,992,000 after purchasing an additional 563,067 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Skillsoft during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Skillsoft by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in Skillsoft by 7.7% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 70,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Skillsoft Company Profile

Skillsoft Corp. provides skillsoft content and global knowledge services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Skillsoft Content and Global Knowledge. It provides content services, including leadership and business skills, technology and developer, and compliance; as well as cloud-based content on various open platform and talent management solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skillsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.