Oppenheimer Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL)

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.
Skillsoft Stock Down 26.1 %
SKIL traded down $2.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.80. 44,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,021. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.66. Skillsoft has a fifty-two week low of $6.79 and a fifty-two week high of $36.48. The stock has a market cap of $54.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.15.
Institutional Trading of Skillsoft
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKIL. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Skillsoft by 6.8% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,872,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 118,588 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Skillsoft by 4.8% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 12,400,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,992,000 after purchasing an additional 563,067 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Skillsoft during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Skillsoft by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in Skillsoft by 7.7% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 70,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.
Skillsoft Company Profile
Skillsoft Corp. provides skillsoft content and global knowledge services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Skillsoft Content and Global Knowledge. It provides content services, including leadership and business skills, technology and developer, and compliance; as well as cloud-based content on various open platform and talent management solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Skillsoft
- What does consumer price index measure?
- ASML’s Earnings Could Bring The Stock to New Highs
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- DocuSign and The Case for 66% Upside
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Buckle Up or Bail Out? The Self-Driving Taxi Market’s Risky Ride
Receive News & Ratings for Skillsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.