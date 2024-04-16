CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Price Target Raised to $425.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $379.00 to $425.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on CACI International from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CACI International from $387.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CACI International from $375.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.27.

Shares of CACI traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $365.47. 5,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,348. CACI International has a 52-week low of $293.69 and a 52-week high of $382.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.50 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CACI International will post 20.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CACI International news, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.48, for a total transaction of $188,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,385 shares in the company, valued at $8,827,369.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.48, for a total value of $188,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,827,369.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.69, for a total value of $54,253.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,331,453.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Running Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CACI International by 10.6% in the first quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 30,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in CACI International in the first quarter valued at about $1,092,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new position in CACI International in the fourth quarter valued at about $324,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in CACI International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,306 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Port Capital LLC raised its stake in CACI International by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 99,261 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,147,000 after buying an additional 14,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

