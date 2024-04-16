iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,187 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 36,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 5,603 shares in the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 67,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 22,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 181,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BATS EFV traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $53.17. 2,043,787 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The company has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.10.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

