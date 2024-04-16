Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) PT Raised to $20.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 50.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TGI. Barclays raised Triumph Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird raised Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wolfe Research raised Triumph Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Triumph Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Triumph Group from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.63.

Triumph Group Stock Performance

Shares of Triumph Group stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.31. 45,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,473. Triumph Group has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $17.27. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.76, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.67.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.30). Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Triumph Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Triumph Group will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Triumph Group

In other Triumph Group news, Director Neal J. Keating bought 7,200 shares of Triumph Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $104,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,987 shares in the company, valued at $857,081.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Triumph Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGI. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 298.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 1,980.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Triumph Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Triumph Group by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

