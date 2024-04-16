Capital Analysts LLC Acquires 220 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.72. The company had a trading volume of 43,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,888. The company has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $148.75 and a 1 year high of $192.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $183.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.04.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

