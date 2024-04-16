Investors Research Corp Has $543,000 Position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Investors Research Corp lessened its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,252 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 412.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 361,420 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 290,949 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 574,164 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 140,462 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 49,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 33,376 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 2,162.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 33,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 32,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 301.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 41,886 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 31,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Stock Performance

ERIC stock opened at $4.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $6.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average of $5.35.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Increases Dividend

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1293 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.08. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.90.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

