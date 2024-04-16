Investors Research Corp Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,564,000 after buying an additional 4,051,296 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $337,131,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 252.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,913,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,944 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,616,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,244,000 after purchasing an additional 923,875 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 75.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,047,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,807,000 after purchasing an additional 882,291 shares in the last quarter.

QUAL opened at $158.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.88 and a 200 day moving average of $148.36. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.04.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

