Invesco LLC Takes Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Invesco LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WING. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Wingstop by 39.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop in the third quarter worth about $38,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Wingstop in the second quarter valued at about $48,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stephens initiated coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Wingstop from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wingstop

In other news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $500,288.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Wingstop news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $500,288.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total value of $3,658,428.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at $5,771,901.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,901 shares of company stock worth $5,120,605 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wingstop Stock Performance

Shares of WING stock opened at $358.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 152.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.68. Wingstop Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.08 and a 52-week high of $379.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $343.27 and its 200 day moving average is $270.65.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $127.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.47 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 15.25%. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.45%.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

