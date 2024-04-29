PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,994 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,938 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $11,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Trading Up 2.3 %

PayPal stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.45. 9,622,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,129,537. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $76.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. DZ Bank lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.72.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PayPal

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.