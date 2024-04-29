Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,578.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,089,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,095,000 after buying an additional 9,003,895 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 552.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,510,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,113,000 after buying an additional 4,665,993 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,484,047,000 after buying an additional 3,502,678 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,611,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,501 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,655,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,393 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $252.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $253.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.15. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $200.20 and a 52-week high of $261.07.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

