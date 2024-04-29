Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 119,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,554 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $5,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 215.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 9.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of Unilever stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,969,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,877,287. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.11 and its 200-day moving average is $48.56. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.16 and a fifty-two week high of $55.77.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.4556 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

