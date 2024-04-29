Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Position Lowered by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC decreased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,674 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $6,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NSC. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth about $273,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 127,150 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $25,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 27,912 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,497,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 450 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,553 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,774,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE NSC traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $240.93. The stock had a trading volume of 665,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,337. The firm has a market cap of $54.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $183.09 and a twelve month high of $263.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $251.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.92.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NSC. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $302.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.32.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

