6,631 Shares in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Acquired by Palmer Knight Co

Palmer Knight Co purchased a new position in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000. Veralto accounts for 0.3% of Palmer Knight Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI raised its position in shares of Veralto by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veralto Price Performance

Veralto stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.48. The stock had a trading volume of 590,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,552. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.44. Veralto Co. has a 1-year low of $65.51 and a 1-year high of $95.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Veralto Announces Dividend

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $43,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,609,691. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Veralto from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.18.

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

